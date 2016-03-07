By Rod Nickel
| TORONTO, March 7
TORONTO, March 7 Cameco Corp is slowly
expanding the world's biggest uranium mine, betting utilities
that are currently well-supplied will need the radioactive metal
in coming years, Chief Executive Officer Tim Gitzel said on
Monday.
Cameco's McArthur River mine in northern
Saskatchewan is expected to produce 20 million pounds this year
but is licensed for 25 million.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, company has not signed off on
the full expansion but is spending C$30 million ($22.48 million)
this year to gradually prepare, Gitzel said in an interview.
"Those would be some of the best pounds on the planet," he
said in Toronto during the annual Prospectors & Developers
Association of Canada convention. "We're doing it piecemeal,
getting it ready, keeping it warm."
Cameco aims to boost McArthur's production to 22 million
pounds by 2018. Gitzel declined to say how much full expansion
would cost.
Spot prices of uranium, used to make fuel for nuclear power
production, have been depressed since the 2011 Fukushima
disaster in Japan, which led to the shutdown of all reactors in
that country and generated burdensome stockpiles globally.
Cameco is also restraining its United States in situ uranium
production, which involves removing ore by injecting a solution
into wells while leaving the rock in place. It produces about
1.3 million pounds annually there and could crank out another 1
million if prices warrant, Gitzel said.
The company also expects to fully ramp up production at its
new Cigar Lake, Saskatchewan, mine in 2017. France's Areva SA
holds minority interests in the McArthur River and
Cigar Lake projects.
Beyond expanding existing production sites, Cameco has plans
for new mines in Canada and Australia that are currently on hold
because prices are too low to justify their cost.
Gitzel said Cameco is willing to team up with Chinese
companies. CGN Mining Co Limited recently became the
first company from China to invest in a Canadian uranium
project.
Canada allows foreign companies to invest in operating
uranium mines but not to own majority stakes, although it has
made rare exceptions. Gitzel said Cameco was open to Ottawa
allowing foreign-run uranium mines as long as Canadian companies
have similar ability to invest in those countries.
($1 = 1.3346 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)