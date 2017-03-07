By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, March 7
TORONTO, March 7 Bankers and stock markets are
signaling an upcoming wave of mergers and acquisitions among
small and mid-sized miners, but financiers worry that companies
have not learned from costly mistakes made in the last commodity
boom.
In a "recycling of assets," smaller miners bulked up in
recent years as the world's biggest operators sold a string of
assets to repair debt-loaded balance sheets and ride out anemic
prices.
"They're not going to sit still," said TD Securities deputy
chair of investment banking, Rick McCreary, at a Toronto mining
conference on Tuesday. "You're going to see consolidation in the
mid-tier and junior space to create platforms for growth going
forward."
In a push to improve its portfolio, Goldcorp Inc,
the world's No. 3 gold miner by market value, sold non-core
mines in recent years, he said. That bolstered the smaller
buyers: Tahoe Resources Inc, Primero Mining Corp
, Leagold Mining Corp, and Peak Gold, later
acquired by New Gold Inc.
Likewise, Australian producer Newcrest Mining Ltd
sold assets that helped drive growth at Evolution Mining Ltd
.
Some investors also point to outsized stock market gains by
small gold miners, with promising deposits and developments, as
a sign of upcoming deal activity.
"The way they're moving, I wonder if there's something more
behind it," said Joseph Foster, portfolio manager and gold
strategist at New York-based VanEck.
"At some point, we're probably going to have another M&A
cycle and I wonder if the market is starting to anticipate
that."
Sky-high gains, like the 170 percent jump for Belo Sun
Mining Corp shares over the past 12 months, suggest
acquisitions could come at a premium.
"The companies (will be) competing with the market for these
stocks and the market bids them up and makes them expensive,"
Foster said.
Bankers speaking at the Prospectors and Developers
Association of Canada conference on Tuesday predicted that it is
unlikely miners will avoid pitfalls from the last deal-making
binge.
A fierce push for growth fueled high-priced, multibillion
dollar deals in 2010-2012, many of which were ultimately written
off.
"We're probably going to repeat the mistakes of the past,"
said David Scott, CIBC vice chairman and managing director of
mining. Typically, higher metals prices lift share prices, which
spark investor calls for growth and leads to lofty deals at the
top of the market, he said.
Deal-making may also see more participation from Chinese
buyers and well-established streaming financiers, he said.
Streamers, which provide miners with upfront payments in
exchange for future production at discounted, fixed prices, have
completed deals worth more than $12 billion in the last two
years, he said.
"We are hungry," said Jerry Xie, executive vice president at
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd, which
favors deals in the $1 billion range to grow beyond its two
mines. "China Gold is looking to become an international global
mining player."
The world's biggest miners, burned by their previous
free-spending ways, will do more joint ventures for mine
development to share costs, risk and infrastructure, the bankers
predicted.
They point to the 2015 partnership between Goldcorp and Teck
Resources Ltd, to develop neighboring mines in Chile,
as a perfect example.
Miners still have scar tissue from their "near-death
experience" in 2015-2016, said Scotiabank director of global
mining and metals, Peter Collibee, and will push for
"bullet-proof" balance sheets going forward.
Egizio Bianchini, co-head of BMO's global metals and mining
practice, was uncertain.
"There is more capital than brains to deploy it," he said.
"I hope that this time, the miners have found out that
cyclicality and excess leverage don't go well together. We've
proved it."
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)