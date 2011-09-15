AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 15 Chinalco started construction on its $2.2 billion Toromocho mine in May and it should be ready to operate in Oct. 2013, David Thomas, head of Peru operations said on Thursday at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.

China's Chinalco has delayed the project's start date several times, awaiting government permits. The mine is expected to produce about 250,000 tonnes of fine copper a year and small amounts of silver and molybenum. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)