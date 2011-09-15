WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 15 Chinalco started construction on its $2.2 billion Toromocho mine in May and it should be ready to operate in Oct. 2013, David Thomas, head of Peru operations said on Thursday at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.
China's Chinalco has delayed the project's start date several times, awaiting government permits. The mine is expected to produce about 250,000 tonnes of fine copper a year and small amounts of silver and molybenum. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.