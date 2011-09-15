* Toromocho start date repeatedly pushed back

* Chinalco to move at least 5,000 people in 2012 (Adds quotes, details on Toromocho mine)

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 15 China's Chinalco started construction on its $2.2 billion Toromocho Peru mine in May and it should be ready to operate in October 2013, the company said on Thursday.

Chinalco has delayed the project's start date several times, awaiting government permits. The mine, the state-owned company's first venture in Latin America, is expected to produce about 250,000 tonnes of fine copper a year and small amounts of silver and molybdenum.

"In May of this year we started construction, we are programmed to start pre-production in March of 2013 and initiation of operations in October of 2013," said David Thomas, head of Peru operations, at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.

In 2010, Chinalco started construction on a new town for more than 5,000 people in the existing community of Morococha, which is built right where the company wants to build the mine.

Thomas said all residents would be moved by 2012.

"It's an old town in terrible condition," Thomas said of the existing community.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer after Chile and has attracted billions in investment from Chinese miners hungry for commodities. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)