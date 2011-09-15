* Newmont, Buenaventura building Peru's most expensive mine * Minas Conga to start producing gold in 2014 (Adds quote, background)

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 14 Newmont Mining Corp's Peruvian subsidiary Yanacocha will produce 2.5 million ounces of gold per year by 2017, nearly doubling its current output once key projects are up and running, the company's regional vice president said on Wednesday.

Yanacocha, a joint venture between Newmont (NEM.N) and Peru's Buenaventura (BVN.N), is developing the $4.8 billion Minas Conga. It will be the largest investment in a Peruvian mine ever.

"We are now at 1.3 million ounces and including Conga and a series of projects we will have gold production of 2.5 million ounces in 2017," said Thomas Savage, Regional Vice President for Newmont at the Perumin conference in Arequipa.

Minas Conga, located in the northern region of Cajamarca, will produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year for its first five years.

The mine should also produce between 155 and 234 million pounds of copper per year when it starts producing in 2014.

Peru is the world's No. 6 gold producer and exports account for roughly 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez)