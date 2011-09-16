* Expansion to nearly double mine's phosphate output
* Construction to start in 2012
AREQUIPA, Peru Sept 15 Brazilian miner Vale
will greenlight a plan to expand production at its Peruvian
phosphate mine by nearly 50 percent to 5.8 million tonnes, the
head of Peru operations said on Thursday.
Construction on the expansion of the Bayovar mine in
northern Peru will begin in 2012, Vale's general manager in
Peru Jalmiro Lazarini said at the Perumin convention in
Arequipa.
"We have a plan to expand Bayovar, it's still in the study
phase, I believe that toward the end of the year we will have a
decision on construction and likely begin in 2012," he told
journalists.
Lazarini declined to say how much Vale (VALE5.SA) would
invest in the expansion.
Vale opened Bayovar, one of the largest phosphate deposits
in South America, in July 2010 with a $570 million investment.
The mine has a production capacity of 3.9 million tonnes per
year and reserves of 238 million tonnes of phosphate, used to
produce fertilizer.
Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, also has
phosphate and potassium projects in Brazil, Argentina, Canada
and Mozambique.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez)