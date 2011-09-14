AREQUIPA, Peru Sept 14 Xstrata Copper will invest $1.47 billion in two copper mines in Peru, with the goal of increasing production in the country by 60 percent in 2012, according to a company presentation obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L is expanding its Tintaya mine and developing the nearby Antapaccay mine in the Andean nation.

The company plans to start construction on its $4.2 billion Las Bambas project in the third quarter of 2011, and the mine should produce 400,000 tonnes of copper per year starting in the third quarter of 2014, according to the presentation. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)