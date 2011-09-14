* $4.2 bln Las Bambas to start production in 2014
* Antamina expansion to be ready in 2012
AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 14 Xstrata Copper will
invest $1.47 billion in two copper mines in Peru, with the goal
of increasing production in the country by 60 percent in 2012,
according to a company presentation obtained by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L is expanding its Tintaya
mine, which produced 93,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, and is
developing the nearby Antapaccay mine. That will bring
Xstrata's Peru copper output to 600,000 tonnes in two years.
The company plans to start construction on its $4.2 billion
Las Bambas project in the third quarter of 2011. The mine
should produce 400,000 tonnes of copper per year for nine
years, starting in 2014, according to the presentation to be
given at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.
The firm hopes an expansion of its Antamina mine will be
ready in the first quarter of 2012. XStrata says the expansion
will increase output by 38 percent at Antamina, which produced
325,000 tonnes of copper last year.
Antamina is a joint venture between Xstrata, BHP Billiton
(BHP.AX), Teck Cominco and Mitsubishi Corporation (8058.T).
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer and
the No. 6 gold producer.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)