* Private funds look for bargains in struggling mining
sector
* Say they can cut costs on promising projects
* But analysts warn could be difficult to make robust
returns
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 28 Private funds are trawling for
bargains in Australia in the aftermath of a global mining boom,
looking to strip the fat at companies and projects they believe
hold promise but which are struggling under the weight of
sagging commodity prices.
Big name funds that dominate the $2.5 trillion private
equity industry generally steer clear of mining which they see
as too risky, but a clutch of specialist funds estimated to have
at least $10 billion to invest are on the prowl for
opportunities around the world.
Most of those funds have focused on snaring assets in Africa
and Latin America, shunning Australia due to its higher costs.
But some, like Resource Capital Funds, Royalty Stream
Investments and Denham Capital, say they see ways to build and
run operations more tightly, reaping advantages from Australia's
relative proximity to China.
"We're working through this landscape of broken companies
and mothballed projects," said Bert Koth, managing director at
Denham, an energy and mining private equity firm with more than
$7 billion already invested globally which set up an office in
Perth last year.
Costs in Australia soared over the past decade, with mining
and energy companies spending billions of dollars to build new
projects as they raced to supply China, driving up prices for
manpower, equipment and fuel.
Miners big and small were able to afford those costs as
commodity prices climbed to record highs, but most are now
frantically cutting back as markets have become oversupplied and
prices have tumbled.
In an industry starved for capital from top to bottom,
bankers and analysts agree that cashed up private funds could
pick up assets cheaply and inject some extra capital to improve
operations. But they warn it could be difficult to make robust
returns.
"The question is when you put the whole package together,
including the costs to export, is it going to be good enough on
a total return? That's a lot more difficult," said Lawrence
Grech, head of research at PhillipCapital in Sydney.
NOT SO BAD
Former BHP Billiton executive Alberto Calderon, who left the
mining giant earlier this year, sees good prospects in base
metals. He recently invested with Royalty Stream Investments in
a Northern Territory bauxite project run by privately owned Gulf
Alumina and is also eyeing investments in mining technology.
"In this mining environment where there is a lot of downside
in most commodities, there are interesting opportunities," he
said.
Denham's Koth said his firm had recently backed two teams of
seasoned mining executives with up to $200 million each, looking
to "take back the cost excesses of the mining boom step by
step".
One, Pembroke Resources, is hunting for metallurgical coal
projects in Australia, while the other, Auctus Minerals, is
scouting for non-coal assets.
Pembroke and Auctus are led by executives who successfully
delivered mining projects and ran mines in Australia when
commodity prices were much weaker than now.
Auctus Managing Director Stephen Murdoch said current prices
look low to executives in charge of companies during the boom,
but are far higher than when he was running mines over a decade
ago with copper at 55 cents a pound, versus around $3 now.
Auctus expects to seal its first acquisition within six
months, said Murdoch, who rescued a costly magnetite iron ore
project as chief executive of Karara Mining.
Pembroke, under former Gloucester Coal chief Barry Tudor, is
focused on finding high quality metallurgical coal assets in
Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.
Tudor is confident he can pull off another success like he
did at Gloucester, a 5 million tonnes a year coal producer that
was taken over by Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd
three years ago in a deal worth about A$2 billion.
But Koth said there was no rush to buy coal assets.
"We actually believe the market is going to deteriorate
further," he said.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)