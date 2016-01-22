Jan 22 Alcoa Inc, responding to a Moody's
warning of a possible downgrade to its debt rating, said it
remained focused on strengthening its upstream and value-add
businesses to help them succeed as standalone companies.
Earlier on Friday, Moody's placed the ratings of dozens of
mining companies across the world on review for a downgrade as
commodity prices slump due to oversupply and slowing growth in
China.
Newmont Mining, Rio Tinto ,
AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields are among
the companies mentioned in the report.
