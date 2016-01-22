(Adds details; updates shares)
Jan 22 Alcoa Inc, responding to a Moody's
warning of a possible cut to its credit rating, said it was
focusing on its plane and car parts business as well as its
aluminum smelting and refining operations to help them succeed
as independent companies.
Moody's placed Alcoa and many other miners including Newmont
Mining Corp, Rio Tinto Plc , AngloGold
Ashanti Ltd and Gold Fields Ltd on ratings
watch on Friday, citing a slump in commodity prices due to
oversupply and slowing growth in China.
Shares of Alcoa, which has a "Ba1" corporate family rating,
rose about 3 percent at $7.28 in premarket trading.
Alcoa said last year it would split into two, separating its
fast-growing plane and car parts business from its traditional
smelting and refining operations.
The company said then that both the businesses would be
"capitalized prudently," with the plane and car parts business
targeting an investment grade rating and the smelting and
refining operations a "strong non-investment grade rating".
While Alcoa continues to target an investment grade rating
for the plane and car parts operations, the separation of the
business is not contingent upon it achieving the rating, the
miner said on Friday.
A ratings downgrade makes borrowing more expensive for
companies.
Alcoa remains on track to complete the separation of the two
businesses in the second half of 2016, it said.
The company also said it believed Moody's warning reflected
the ratings agency's "perspective of aluminum pricing."
Alcoa has earlier said it expects global aluminum demand to
rise 6 percent in 2016 versus 2015.
London Metal Exchange aluminum prices, which fell
18.6 percent in 2015, are hovering near 6-1/2 year lows as
demand wanes in top consumer China.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)