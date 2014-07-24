* Strong BHP, Rio Tinto production reports bode well
* BHP tipped to announce share buyback
* Brazil's Vale to benefit from nickel price rise
* Focus on Anglo American asset sales plan
By Sonali Paul, Silvia Antonioli and Stephen Eisenhammer
MELBOURNE/LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 After
two years of shunning miners, investors are tiptoeing back into
the sector on signs of growth perking up in China, company
austerity measures paying off, and prices of nickel, copper and
aluminium picking up as supply tightens.
They could start to reap early rewards when the top five
global miners report results over the next four weeks.
Output growth, sharp cost cuts and asset sales will more
than offset a slump in iron ore and coal prices, allowing the
world's biggest miners to cut debt and boost payouts to
shareholders in the next six months.
"The ducks are lining up - the companies are performing well
and the macro environment's improving for a sector that's been
neglected over three years," said Ric Ronge, a resources fund
manager at Pengana Capital.
The MSCI world metals and mining index has
jumped 6.2 percent against a 0.5 percent rise in the MSCI World
Index over the past month, with investors
looking for bargains as other sectors plateau.
Production reports from the world's two biggest miners, BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto , showed
they have managed to boost output while slashing spending, with
BHP particularly impressing the market.
"BHP Billiton delivered one of the best production reports
we have seen in years," analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a note
on Wednesday, after BHP beat its own target for iron ore output
and flagged an 11 percent rise in its share of West Australian
iron ore output for the year ahead, outpacing broker forecasts.
That has stoked hopes BHP will come through with a capital
return to shareholders when it reports its results in August, as
the company hinted in February at its half-year results.
Its rivals Rio and Glencore Plc are expected to be
in a position to consider share buybacks next February when they
report their full year results, with Glencore to be armed with
$5.85 billion from the sale of its Las Bambas copper project to
China's MMG Ltd.
The sale of the massive mine in Peru is due to close in
early August, Glencore and MMG said this week.
ANGLO AMERICAN (July 25)
Anglo American is expected to post a 10 percent drop
in operating profit to $2.97 billion, and a 5.1 percent fall in
earnings per share to $0.93 for the first half, according to a
consensus of broker forecasts provided by the company.
It was hit mainly by weaker prices for iron ore, its biggest
earner, and a five-month mining strike in South Africa that
slashed its platinum output in the first half this year.
Potential asset sales will be in the frame, including nickel
and copper. The company has already flagged it wants to divest
some of its more labour-intensive mines in South Africa.
Investors will also be looking for progress on the company's
target of achieving a 15 percent return on capital employed
(ROCE) by 2016, up from 11 percent in 2013.
VALE (July 31)
Brazil's Vale, the top global iron ore miner, is
tipped to post a 42 percent drop in second-quarter underlying
earnings to $1.9 billion as iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI
languished around 22-month lows.
The firm's nickel division, which made up 14 percent of
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in the previous quarter, could provide some relief,
analysts said, with prices of the stainless steel
ingredient up around a fifth since April due to an export ban on
ore in Indonesia.
"Vale we see as being quite cheap," said Pengana's Ronge.
The stock has fallen 10 percent this year, compared with BHP's
UK shares which have jumped 10 percent.
Investors and analysts will also be keeping a close eye on
progress at the 90 million tonnes a year expansion of its
flagship Carajas iron ore mine, which is awaiting a key
environmental licence.
The project, due up in 2018, is vital for Vale which has
been losing market share to Rio Tinto and BHP.
RIO TINTO (Aug 7)
Rio Tinto is expected to report a 25 percent rise in first-
half underlying profit to around $5.3 billion, based on the
average of three major brokers' forecasts, as it boosted iron
ore and copper output and slashed costs.
The world no.2 iron ore miner has told investors not to
expect any capital return in 2014 as it works to pay down debt,
but shareholders expect it to be in a position to announce a
buyback in February.
"If the iron ore price hovers around $95 or $100 it's
possible. The likelihood of that has been undermined a bit to
the extent that the iron ore price is lower now," said Brenton
Saunders, a portfolio manager at BT Investment Management.
Iron ore last traded at $94.30, up from a near two-year low
of $89 hit in June.
BHP BILLITON (Aug 19)
BHP is expected to report a rise of 16 percent in
second-half underlying earnings to around $6.7 billion,
calculated from a consensus of full year forecasts according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts are expecting full-year
underlying earnings of around $14.4 billion.
Some of those forecasts have not yet incorporated charges of
between $900 million and $1.3 billion on earnings before
interest and tax, flagged by BHP this week. Some analysts said
that would offset its stronger-than-expected output of iron ore
and metallurgical coal in the June quarter.
But they did not expect those impairment charges to impact
plans for a capital return.
"I'd be surprised if they didn't formalise plans for some
element of distribution, whether it be by way of a dividend or a
buyback, at this result," said BT's Saunders, adding he believed
BHP would prefer to do a share buyback.
GLENCORE (Aug 20)
Glencore is seen posting half-year EBITDA of around $6.5
billion, up from $6 billion in the same period last year.
Forecasts could change after it reports second-quarter
production on August 13.
While Glencore has the smallest exposure to iron ore among
the five, analysts expect its bottom line to be affected by
weaker prices for other commodities such as coal and copper.
Investors will be looking closely at the performance of the
company's trading arm, which sets it apart from the other mega
miners, and details regarding Glencore's recent acquisition of
Chad-focused oil company Caracal.
"I think they will return some money to shareholders (in
February) but it will be a lot smaller than people expect as
they need to buy more," said Liberum analyst Ben Davis.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)