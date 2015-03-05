LONDON, March 5 Global mining firm Rio Tinto
plans to cut costs and jobs across six divisions, sources said
this week, as the company battles a slump in world commodity
prices.
Rio Tinto , the second largest diversified
miner, is heavily reliant on the price of iron ore, which has
fallen by about 50 percent in the last year alone.
London-listed Rio said on Friday its energy chief was
leaving and it would fold its coal and uranium businesses into
two other units, in a reorganisation aimed at slashing costs.
In an internal note to employees which expanded on the
announcement, Rio Tinto's chief executive instructed six
divisional heads to remove duplication and formulate plans to
revise the structure of their divisions in the coming weeks.
The note made no specific reference to the number of jobs
that could be cut but one source said there could be hundreds,
which could help Rio better withstand the relentless fall in the
price of iron ore and other commodities.
"It is becoming more difficult to deliver further
efficiencies with our current organizational structure," CEO Sam
Walsh said in the note, according to one of the sources, who is
close to the company.
"I realise that for some of you the changes I have outlined
will be challenging and in some circumstances they will result
in good people leaving our business. We need to be more
responsive and remove bureaucracy to maintain our competitive
advantage and deliver sustainable returns to shareholders."
Rio's underlying earnings for the six months to Dec. 31 fell
30 percent from a year earlier, but were well above analysts'
forecasts, thanks to cost cuts already implemented to preserve
cash against collapsing commodity prices.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Evans)