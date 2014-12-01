PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Offtake would help secure future of Marampa mine
* African Minerals and Marampa agreed to share transport
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 1 Romanian businessman Frank Timis is in talks with trader Gerald Metals about an offtake agreement for iron ore from the Marampa mine in Sierra Leone, which Timis has bought from the administrators of London Mining, industry sources said.
Timis, who is chairman and founder of African Minerals , a heavily indebted rival to London Mining in Sierra Leone, bought the Marampa mine last month through his private vehicle Timis Mining Corporation.
Signing an offtake deal, whereby a buyer prepays for a portion of future production, would give Timis's private company financial support to operate the Marampa mine.
London Mining went into administration after struggling with high costs, a sharp drop in iron prices and the impact of the Ebola virus on its operations in West Africa.
"Timis is in advanced talks with Gerald Metals for an offtake on Marampa," said one of the sources. "If they haven't signed an agreement already it should be a matter of days now."
Gerald Metals and Timis Corporation declined to comment.
African Minerals' Tonkolili mine neighbours the Marampa mine, both of which being of vital importance for the economy of Sierra Leone.
The two assets would both benefit from sharing infrastructure to export the ore but London-listed African Minerals said when Marampa was put up for sale that it had decided not to try to buy it because of the potential impact on its own debt refinancing schedule.
After buying the mine, Timis Mining Corporations then went on to agree access for Marampa to African Minerals' transport infrastructure.
However, African Minerals said earlier on Monday it had started to shut down its operations in Sierra Leone because it did not have enough working capital. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.