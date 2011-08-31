PERTH Aug 31 South Africa's debate on the question of nationalising mines is discouraging investment, but the policy will be clear by mid-2012, an adviser to mines minister Susan Shabangu told reporters on the sidelines of a mining conference on Wednesday.

"The matter will be put to bed by July next year when the ruling party holds its policy conference whereupon the issue will be debated, discussed and perhaps will be adopted or not," advisor Sandile Nogxina said. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, editing by James Regan)