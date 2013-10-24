By Nicole Mordant
Oct 24 A change in the way ratings agency
Standard & Poor's accounts for a novel type of mining project
funding may drive big miners away from this cash source at a
time when fundraising is already tight.
S&P said this month it will start classifying streaming
deals - where miners get cash upfront in exchange for agreeing
to sell future production of a by-product like silver or gold at
a set price - as debt rather than as non-debt financing.
Until now, one attraction of streaming deals for large
mining companies, many of which have high debt levels, was that
ratings agencies did not view the transactions as debt.
The S&P revision, which other rating agencies have not
followed, leaves big miners with streaming deals with less
headroom for borrowing, unless they want to overload on debt and
perhaps put their credit rating at risk.
It may dim expectations that financiers like Silver Wheaton
Corp that provide streaming deals can boost business by
wooing global mining majors after a breakthrough deal this year.
These financial firms remain confident, however, of finding a
workaround.
"Some CFOs who we are speaking to, they will pay attention
to this, put that in the mix of what they are thinking about,
and it may impact their decisions," said Paul Brink, senior
vice-president of business development at Franco-Nevada Corp
, a Toronto-based stream and royalty company competing
with Silver Wheaton, Royal Gold Inc and others.
He said ratings was just was "one of many" issues CFOs look
at when deciding on a streaming deal.
Streaming finance has mostly been used by small and
mid-sized miners especially after investors soured on the mining
sector when lower metal prices and high-profile cost blow-outs
on mine developments made it harder for firms to raise capital.
A few large companies did dip their toes into streaming.
They include Goldcorp Inc in 2007 and Barrick Gold Corp
, the world's biggest gold producer, in 2009 to help
fund its big Pascua-Lama silver and gold project.
Silver Wheaton's $1.9 billion gold streaming deal in
February with Brazilian mining giant Vale SA raised
talk the world's biggest diversified miners were warming to the
idea. Analysts tipped Rio Tinto Plc, BHP
Billiton Plc and Glencore Xstrata Plc. as
possible candidates for streaming deals.
One source briefed by Barrick on the matter told Reuters
that Barrick has been considering a further streaming deal to
pay for any additional outlay at its suspended Pascua-Lama
project on the border of Chile and Argentina.
The change in S&P's position could foil this plan, and put
further pressure on Barrick, as the rating agency has already
cut its corporate credit rating twice in the last 15 months.
BHP, Glencore and Rio declined to comment while Barrick,
Goldcorp and Vale did not respond to requests for comment.
SPEED BUMP
S&P's move will put "a speed bump" in the rationale for big
companies to do streaming deals, said a financial advisor who
has been involved in streaming deals but asked not to be
identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media.
"If the streams are treated as debt, why not just take on
more debt? You might as well just go to a bank and borrow more
money. Why do you have to go through this rigmarole?" he said.
Demand from small- and mid-sized companies for streaming
finance is expected to continue. This part of the market
is largely unaffected by S&P's move as only big companies that
issue debt on public markets tend to have credit ratings.
S&P, which is part of McGraw Hill Financial Inc,
says it does not expect to change ratings on any of the miners
affected by its revision, which came as it reviewed methodology
due to the increasing number of streaming deals. Its change will
apply to all new and historical streaming transactions.
Its methodology is "meant to bring comparability amongst
competitors as well as recognize the economics of a given
transaction," said Mark Solak, director of corporate ratings at
S&P.
"In this case, we believe the economics of these
transactions are more like debt," he said.
Other rating agencies disagree.
"There are certainly some debt-like attributions to
streaming transactions but by and large we don't consider them
debt," said Darren Kirk, senior credit officer at
Moody's Investors Service, part of Moody's Inc.
Ernie Lalonde, senior vice president of mining at
Toronto-based rating agency DBRS, said he did not view streaming
deals as debt, partly because they have no interest payments.
SURPRISED AND DISAPPOINTED
Vancouver-based Silver Wheaton, the world's biggest
streaming company, said it was "both surprised and disappointed"
not to have been consulted by S&P ahead of its criteria
adjustment, with which it disagreed.
"We would have appreciated the opportunity to work with S&P
to clarify and, where possible, consider modifying the terms and
conditions of streaming transactions that they considered
implied a debt-like treatment," Chief Executive Randy Smallwood
said in an emailed response Reuters' questions.
Smallwood and Franco-Nevada's Brink both expect demand for
streaming deals to continue, not least because it is more
flexible than traditional debt. There are no fixed payments and
the upfront payment does not attract interest.
There is "ample opportunity to work with future potential
partners to further fine-tune streaming agreements in order to
achieve a desired outcome from a credit ratings perspective",
Smallwood said.