NEW YORK, March 27 Newmont Mining's
Chief Executive Richard O'Brien said he believed a gold price at
$2,000 per ounce was "reachable" this year.
"Based on this bull market and gold's rise in recent years,
$2,000 is still reachable," O'Brien told the Reuters Global
Mining and Metals summit in New York on Tuesday.
Gold was trading around $1,686 per ounce on Tuesday.
O'Brien also said he was confident the government of Peru
would approve Newmont's proposed $4.8 billion Conga mining
project that has been held up because of protests over water
supplies for local farmers.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave
Zimmerman)