* Global mining sector has cut $20-25 billion in costs- E&Y
* Iron ore, gold, coal prices hit multi-year lows
* Tougher competition could lead to suppliers consolidation
By Silvia Antonioli and Sonali Paul
LONDON/MELBOURNE Nov 26 Mining companies,
compelled to cut yet more costs as metal prices fall, are
ratcheting up pressure on suppliers of everything from diggers
to diesel, forcing them to agree to financing deals and even
loss-making sales to secure business.
The mining sector's huge supply chain -- which builds
equipment, maintains machinery and even feeds and clothes
workers -- has benefitted from the industry's decade-long boom.
But commodity prices have worsened almost relentlessly since
their 2011 peak, thanks to weaker demand and growing output, and
that has meant tough times for both miners and their suppliers.
Shares in mining equipment and services firms have plunged
22 percent this year, worse than the 13 percent fall experienced
by metals and mining companies overall.
"Traditionally, the industry has taken all the risk and
service providers have had a jolly good time. Now we demand that
they partner in our risk," said Mark Bristow, chief executive of
Africa-focused gold producer Randgold.
Competition among suppliers has been stiff for the last few
years, as mining firms began to come under pressure from
investors to cut back. They have already slashed a total of
$20-25 billion in costs, according to Ernst & Young.
But a further plunge in prices this year has made the
pressure relentless -- just at the time when the oil sector too
is suffering, forcing its own suppliers to consolidate.
"For everyone, it is not life as usual anymore," said
Russell Hallbauer, Chief Executive of Taseko Mines. "If
we are buying something for a buck and we think we can get it
for 75 cents somewhere else, then we are going to do that."
For service companies, the shift to value has been
devastating, given the high cost of many of the supply deals
involved, often to provide or maintain expensive equipment in
remote areas.
"The company... finds itself competing more often on a pure
price basis," said Francis McGuire, president and CEO of Major
Drilling Group International, one of the world's
largest drilling service providers, which swung into a loss in
the first quarter.
"These levels of pricing are not sustainable beyond the
medium term as it will affect the capacity of the industry to
maintain the quality of its equipment."
BEND IT, UNTIL YOU BREAK IT
To generate cash and avoid losing market share, some
suppliers are selling off inventory, or accepting losses.
Others are looking at more inventive ways, such as financing
struggling mining companies in exchange for future business.
Equipment hire firm Emeco Holdings sold about $60
million worth of idle fleet assets in the year to June 2014.
U.S.-based drilling giant Boart Longyear -- whose
clients include mining firms BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
-- recently averted collapse through a restructuring
that gave U.S. distressed debt investor Centerbridge Partners a
large stake in the company.
"Unfortunately, in Australia, we are still seeing irrational
pricing," Terence O'Connor, the chairman of drilling and
blasting services firm Ausdrill told shareholders. "Inevitably,
some of these companies will go to the wall."
Ausdrill, with its shares near a 12-year low, has been hit
by the collapse of one of its clients and faces tricky contract
renegotiations. To shore up future prospects, it has helped fund
small miners Azumah Resources and Mutiny Gold
in deals designed to give it preferred status down the track.
Others will also have to be creative to retain business
going forward, or they might run the risk of being swallowed.
"There is maybe a larger number of suppliers that the
industry can support now," said Mike Elliott, global mining and
metals leader at Ernst & Young. "I do think that there will be
some consolidation that will bring that number back."
