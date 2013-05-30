By Julie Gordon
MINA ZALDIVAR, Chile May 30 High in Chile's
bone-dry Atacama desert, mining engineer Enrique Miranda surveys
a metal structure filled with a pungent mix of earthworms and
woodchips. Sprinklers inside the enclosure snap to life,
shooting waste water from the nearby mining camp into the
wriggling mass, which serves as a natural filter.
"That's lunch for the worms," says Miranda, an environmental
supervisor who has worked at Barrick Gold Corp's
Zaldivar copper mine for 18 years.
The worms munch through all the waste water generated each
day at the mine's camp and office facilities (not from the mine
itself) and eventually produce irrigation quality water. The
experimental process forms part of Barrick's efforts to get more
than 90 percent of Zaldivar's annual water needs from recycling.
The mine also reuses much of the water used in the extraction
process, reducing the amount of new fresh water needed.
The recycling plant highlights the lengths that miners like
Barrick, BHP Billiton Ltd and Antofagasta Plc
have to go to assure adequate supplies of water for everything
from toilets for their workers to separating the valuable metals
in the ore body from waste rock and tamping down dust that heavy
trucks kick up.
"I link the need to have water with the urgency of having an
ore body," said Bill Williams, Barrick's vice president for
environmental issues, referring to the mineral deposit. "If you
don't have the water to produce the ore body, you don't have
anything. It's critical for most mining ventures - certainly for
the ones we're involved in."
Traditionally, water has come from rivers or underground,
but many sources are running dry, crippling production and
delaying developments of mines around the world. Shortages have
pitted mining companies against farmers and others who fear for
the quality and quantity of their supplies.
Miners have been forced to turn to more expensive options
like seawater desalination and sewage treatment plants to obtain
water for their needs and for the communities around them.
Energy companies face similar challenges, especially given
the rise of fracking, a controversial technique that involves
pumping millions of gallons of chemical and sand-laced water
into shale rock formations to extract gas.
With the world's population expected to reach 9 billion by
2050, boosting global demand for fresh water by 55 percent,
according to the OECD, conflicts between communities and
industry over water are only likely to get worse.
"In some regions the miners are actually competing with the
community," said Rachael Bartels, managing director of Global
Mining at Accenture. "We're seeing far more community
involvement, and that drives far more licensing requirements and
more tightening from around where they can extract water from."
Water-related infrastructure now accounts for some 10
percent of mining capital costs, management consultant Accenture
says, and that number continues to grow.
It's made worse by the fact that the world's accessible
deposits have already been mined. Many new projects are in
remote and inhospitable regions of the world - like the deserts
of Southern Africa or high in the Andes mountains.
Mining companies will spend $11.9 billion on water
infrastructure in 2013, up from the $3.4 billion spent in 2009,
says consultancy group Global Water Intelligence.
The rising costs have prompted Moody's Investors Service to
warn of possible risks to credit ratings, creating more worries
in an industry battered by falling metal prices and surging
costs.
"In our opinion, the consequences of poor environmental risk
management will increasingly lead to production stoppages,
protests, fines, and license withdrawals - all factors which may
directly impact mining companies' profitability and credit risk
profiles," the ratings agency said in February.
But there are winners, too. Engineers like Fluor Corp
and WorleyParsons Ltd are now building water
treatment plants and pipelines, along with traditional mine
infrastructure, while consultants such as Accenture Plc
and AMEC Plc are being called on to help miners better
manage their existing water and help find future solutions.
DRY AS A BONE
In Mexico, battered in recent years by its worst drought in
seven decades, Goldcorp Inc was forced to slash planned
output last year at its Penasquito mine as a lack of water made
it impossible to run the mill at full capacity. The company is
still working on a long-term solution.
North of the border, U.S. states New Mexico and Texas are
struggling with exceptional drought conditions. Meanwhile, water
levels in America's vast underground aquifers are dropping at an
accelerated rate.
Drought has held back output at mines in Australia and
Africa, and is particularly worrisome in South Africa, where
miners are grappling with power outages and worker protests.
But nowhere is the need for water more apparent than in
Chile's 600-mile-long Atacama, the world's driest desert. The
Zaldivar copper mine was built nearly two decades ago when
securing water rights was both easier and cheaper than today.
"In Northern Chile, there is no underground water for new
projects, so any new project will require seawater, desalinated
or not," said Diego Hernandez, CEO of Antofagasta Plc, which
uses raw seawater to process copper at its Esperanza mine.
Desalination is an alternative that does not come cheap. BHP
Billiton estimates that using desalinated sea water triples
water costs.
The miner currently pumps about 20 percent of water for its
Escondida mine up from a desalination plant on the coast. BHP
plans to eventually run the copper mine entirely on desalinated
water, although costs of such a development remain unclear.
The other concern is making sure that any water
infrastructure put in place by mining companies helps not only
their operations, but also the surrounding residents.
To that end, Antofagasta Plc runs a desalination plant that
provides about 60 percent of the city of Antofagasta's water. A
second plant, currently in the planning stage, will make the
mining center the first city in the world to get its entire
water supply from the ocean.
"What mining companies need to be able to do is to invest in
sufficient water capacity to make sure that they leave some of
the water that they are producing to other uses," said Christian
Grimm, a fund manager with Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec, a pension investor that has stakes in Barrick, Goldcorp
and Teck Resources Ltd, among other Canadian-based
miners.
POOLS OF CONFLICT
Indeed, community concerns over water are becoming
roadblocks to new mining developments.
Southeast of Zaldivar, on the border between Chile and
Argentina, Barrick has run into serious water-related issues at
its controversial Pascua-Lama gold project.
Work on the Chilean side of the project has been in limbo
since early April, when a local court ordered a halt to weigh
claims by indigenous communities that the project has damaged
glaciers and harmed water supplies. Chilean regulators fined
Barrick on Friday, citing environmental breaches, and blocked
construction until a water management system is in place.
Barrick is not alone. Worries over the impact of mining on
water has led to legal actions, protests and even deadly
conflicts at developments across Latin America.
At least three people have died in a series of violent
protests this year over Tahoe Resources Inc's Escobal
project in Guatemala, which opponents say will pollute the local
water supply, a charge the company denies.
Water conflicts, often with political undertones, have also
led to deadly confrontations in Peru and Mexico, prompting
suspensions at Newmont Mining Corp's $5 billion Conga
project and Bear Creek Mining Corp's smaller Santa Ana
development, among others.
Back at Zaldivar, the scene is serene as row upon row of
biofuel plants push up like green aliens through the
reddish-grey soil. Nourished with the recycled camp water, the
plants are the only greenery within a hundred miles.
Barrick is growing the plants as part of a plan to run its
smaller trucks on biofuel starting in 2014, eventually handing
the plants and biofuel production over to local communities so
they get more economic benefits from the mine and its resources.
Communities in mining regions, well aware that mines and the
rich jobs they bring are only temporary, are now demanding
benefits that will last long after the deposits are gone.
Facilities that can provide fresh water for decades to come
are emerging as a major bargaining chip for miners looking for
local acceptance and a smooth life for their investment.
Still, for some the potential damage to the quality and
quantity of a local water supply outweigh any benefits a mining
project may bring to a remote community.
"The majority of rivers in the north (of Chile) are
overexploited or highly polluted," said Lucio Cuenca, the
director of the OLCA environmental group in Santiago, adding
that water recycling efforts amount to little more than
"green-washing" by mining companies.