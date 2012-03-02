* Starts Americas bulk commodity/diversified mining with "positive" view

March 2 The Americas metals and mining industry faces increasing risk of disappointing demand from China in 2012, with commodities like copper and coking coal in for a supply glut, said Nomura, as it began coverage of the sector with a "cautious" view.

The brokerage, however, initiated the bulk commodity/ diversified mining sector with a "positive" view, citing strong Chinese cost support for both coking coal and iron ore.

Base metal trends look most uncertain partly due to rising inventories, with copper most at risk, said analyst Curt Woodworth, who initiated the copper sector with a "cautious" view.

Muted demand from developed markets as well as China will likely push the copper market into surplus by the end of 2012, said Woodworth, who set a "neutral" rating on Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner.

Woodworth initiated the U.S. coal sector with a "bearish" view, saying thermal coal prices are expected to remain low through 2013 on weak gas prices and excess inventories.

"Coal to gas switching could eliminate upwards of 50 million tons of coal demand in the U.S. during 2012," Woodworth said in a note dated March 1.

He began coverage of Arch Coal Inc and the St. Louis, Missouri-based Patriot Coal Corp with "reduce" ratings.

"We expect to see severe volume and price compression in lower-quality crossover coking coal during 2012, which should result in significant earnings declines as higher-priced contracts roll off," Woodworth said, noting that both Arch Coal and Patriot Coal have significant exposure to this market.

He named Arch Coal and Patriot Coal his "high-conviction short ideas," while listing Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, as well as coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy as his "high-conviction buy ideas."

The analyst also introduced a "neutral" rating on the U.S. aluminum sector, and on Alcoa Inc, the largest aluminum producer in the country.

(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema, Sriraj Kalluvila)