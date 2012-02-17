MELBOURNE Feb 17 China's Minmetals
Resources is looking for more acquisitions after
sealing the $1.3 billion takeover of Africa-focused Anvil Mining
, Chief Executive Andrew Michelmore told Reuters on
Friday.
The company will continue looking for copper, zinc and
nickel sulphide assets in Africa, North and South America, parts
of Asia as well as Australia, he said, after failing in a $6.5
billion bid for Equinox Minerals last year.
"We're always looking," Michelmore said.
He said the company would target assets in varying stages
from exploration assets to projects near completion.
"For something close to production in construction phase
it's that $1-$7 billion range," he said, when asked how much
Minmetals could spend on further acquitions.
