MELBOURNE Feb 17 China's Minmetals Resources is looking for more acquisitions after sealing the $1.3 billion takeover of Africa-focused Anvil Mining , Chief Executive Andrew Michelmore told Reuters on Friday.

The company will continue looking for copper, zinc and nickel sulphide assets in Africa, North and South America, parts of Asia as well as Australia, he said, after failing in a $6.5 billion bid for Equinox Minerals last year.

"We're always looking," Michelmore said.

He said the company would target assets in varying stages from exploration assets to projects near completion.

"For something close to production in construction phase it's that $1-$7 billion range," he said, when asked how much Minmetals could spend on further acquitions.