HONG KONG Feb 17 China's Minmetals
Resources Ltd said on Friday that it has acquired more
than 90 percent of the outstanding common shares in Anvil Mining
Ltd, and the offer has now expired and will not be
extended.
The company said the offer had been accepted by holders of
more than 90 percent of Anvil's issued and outstanding common
shares, and it intended to exercise its right to buy all
remaining outstanding shares.
Trading in shares of China Minmetals, which suspended on
Friday morning, would resume in the afternoon session, the
company said.
For the full statement: here
China Minmetals planned to update the market on its C$1.3
billion ($1.3 billion) bid for Africa-focused copper miner Anvil
Mining, a spokeswoman said, after the Hong Kong-listed
company called for a trading halt.
