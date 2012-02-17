HONG KONG Feb 17 China's Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Friday that it has acquired more than 90 percent of the outstanding common shares in Anvil Mining Ltd, and the offer has now expired and will not be extended.

The company said the offer had been accepted by holders of more than 90 percent of Anvil's issued and outstanding common shares, and it intended to exercise its right to buy all remaining outstanding shares.

Trading in shares of China Minmetals, which suspended on Friday morning, would resume in the afternoon session, the company said.

China Minmetals planned to update the market on its C$1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) bid for Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining, a spokeswoman said, after the Hong Kong-listed company called for a trading halt. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)