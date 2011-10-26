SYDNEY Oct 26 Output from the world's second
largest zinc mine, Century in Australia, dropped by 11 percent
to 122,015 tonnes of contained metal in the September quarter
versus the same period a year ago, owner Minmetals
said on Wednesday.
The mine, which is expected to roughly maintain production
levels until it runs out of ore in about four years, recorded
nine-month output of 363,276 tonnes of contained metal, down 3
percent year-on-year, Minmetals said.
Contained lead from the mine, which is produced along with
zinc, rose 12 percent in the September quarter to 8,288 tonnes
and 20 percent to 21,939 tonnes over the nine months versus the
comparable year-ago periods.
The Century mine, developed in the 1990s, is running out of
reserves.
Development of a second nearby mine by Minmetals, called
Dugald River, is on track for first production in 2014,
according to the company.
At its peak, Minmetals estimates Dugald River will produce
concentrates containing about of 200,000 tonnes of zinc a year.
In 2010, Century yielded just over 500,000 tonnes of zinc in
concentrate, making it the second-largest zinc mine behind Teck
Resources' TCKb.TO Red Dog mine in Alaska.
Closing of the Century mine is seen helping erode a chronic
oversupply of the metal in world markets that was weighing on
traded prices.
The global zinc market was in surplus by 263,000 tonnes in
the first eight months of the year, according to Lisbon-based
International Lead and Zinc Study Group.
London Metal Exchange-traded zinc sells for around
$1,870 a tonne, down nearly 25 percent since the start of the
year.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)