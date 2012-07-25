SYDNEY, July 25 Minmetals Resources Ltd
, a unit of China's biggest metals trader, on Wednesday
said that new stimulus spending in China is set to lift the
global copper market.
Copper prices have tumbled about 25 percent over the
past 12 months, largely on weakening demand in China, the
world's largest importer and consumer of the metal.
It said the market for metals in China over the second
quarter had been generally softer compared with 2011,
underscored by declines in copper cathode imports that inflated
London Metal Exchange inventories of the metal.
"However, China's stocks have simultaneously reduced," the
company said. "Total exchange stocks at the end of the second
quarter were lower than at the start of the April and amounted
to only seven days' global consumption."
Premiums paid for imported copper cathode also improved
toward the end of June, it added.
"Recent fiscal stimulus actions in China are expected to
improve credit tightness and there are also expectations of
increased spending on infrastructure and housing in the second
half of 2012, resulting in improved Chinese copper demand," the
company said.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said Beijing needs to step
up efforts to create jobs by spending more on infrastructure
projects.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.6 percent in the
second quarter, just above the government's 7.5 percent full
year target and the weakest quarter since the first quarter of
2009.
Minmetals said it produced 31,931 tonnes of copper cathode
and 6,429 tonnes of copper in concentrate in the second quarter,
up 74 percent and 5 percent respectively from a year earlier.
The sharp rise in cathode output reflected production from
the recently acquired Kinsevere mine in the Democratic Republic
of Congo and higher operating levels at its Sepon mine in Laos,
Minmetals said.
Hong Kong-listed Minmetals also said its Century zinc mine
in Australia, the world's third-largest and set to run dry by
2015, produced a record 141,382 tonnes in the second quarter,
but warned that output would drop over the rest of the year.
Output over the quarter was up 6 percent on the previous
quarter and 10 percent over the same period a year earlier,
according to Minmetals.
"Planned maintenance will result in lower production in the
second half of 2012," Minmetals said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Lewis)