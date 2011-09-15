HONG KONG, Sept 15 China's Minmetals Resources Ltd (MMR) said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell trading and fabrication assets to its parent company for $726.8 million.

MMR said it would sell non-core assets, including a 100 percent interest in Minmetals Aluminium, 72.8 percent of North China Aluminium, 51 percent of Yingkou Orienmet and 36.3 percent of Changzhou Jinyuan to China Minmetals Nonferrous Co Ltd.

"Proceeds from this sale, when combined with funds generated from continuing operations, will substantially strengthen MMR's balance sheet, further building MMR's substantial firepower available for future growth," said MMR Chief Executive Andrew Michelmore in a statement.

The transaction is conditional on regulatory and shareholder approval.

MMR shares were down 1.5 percent, underperforming the blue chip Hang Seng Index , which was flat on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)