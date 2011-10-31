HONG KONG Oct 31 Minmetals Resources Ltd
said on Monday that it is not in talks to buy its
parent's 60 percent stake in a Peru copper project, contrary to
a local media report.
"The company is not in discussions with China Minmetals Corp
(CMC) in relation to CMC's interest in the Peruvian Galeno
copper project," Minmetals Resources Chief Executive Andrew
Gordon Michelmore said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
For statement click here
Trading in shares of Minmetals Resources was suspended
pending a statement, the Hong Kong stock exchange said on
Monday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)