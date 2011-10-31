HONG KONG Oct 31 Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it is not in talks to buy its parent's 60 percent stake in a Peru copper project, contrary to a local media report.

"The company is not in discussions with China Minmetals Corp (CMC) in relation to CMC's interest in the Peruvian Galeno copper project," Minmetals Resources Chief Executive Andrew Gordon Michelmore said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For statement click here

Trading in shares of Minmetals Resources was suspended pending a statement, the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)