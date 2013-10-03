LONDON Oct 3 China's Minmetals has submitted a first-round bid for Glencore-Xstrata's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, Gu Liangmin, managing director of the state-owned metals and mining company, said on Thursday.

"We have come to the first round of bids for Las Bambas. I can assure that Minmetals is very realistic and all our actions should be rational and not too aggressive," Gu said at the Metal Bulletin copper concentrates conference in London.

"We will be very cautious about our decision. It's unnecessary for Minmetals to buy assets at a crazy price or a price that we believe is not worth it."