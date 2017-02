HONG KONG Oct 31 Trading in shares of Minmetals Resources Ltd was suspended pending a statement, the Hong Kong stock exchange said on Monday.

It gave no further details.

Mining company Minmetals Resources Ltd (MMR) may consider buying the overseas assets of its Chinese parent, aiming to become one of the world's top mid-sized companies in the next 3-5 years, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

