HONG KONG Oct 28 Mining company Minmetals
Resources Ltd (MMR) may consider buying the overseas
assets of its Chinese parent, aiming to become one of the
world's top mid-sized companies in the next 3-5 years, its chief
financial officer said on Friday.
"To achieve this goal, we will continue to run what we have
... and obviously we need to acquire some assets," David Lamont
told a news conference in Hong Kong, following the release of
the company's July-September quarter earnings on Wednesday.
MMR operates assets in Australia and produces copper, zinc,
lead and gold.
The company expects to complete the approximately C$1.3
billion acquisition of Anvil Mining Ltd on Nov.
24.
Anvil's Kinsevere mine in Congo is expected to produce
60,000 tonnes of copper cathode per year.
Trafigura Beheer BV , Anvil's largest shareholder,
with an about 40 percent stake, received 100 percent of
Kinsevere production for the life of the mine under a lockup
contract, Lamont said.
He said MMR was focused on finding opportunities in the
region around the African copper belt and would also seek buying
opportunities in South America.
Acquisition opportunities may also come from its parent,
China Minmetals Non-ferrous Metals Co Ltd, a subsidiary of
state-owned China Minmetals Corp , the country's top
metals trader.
"The potential asset injection is a two-way process. The
parent company will consider injecting assets into MMR, and at
the same time MMR will review whether the assets are in line
with our long-term strategy," said MMR Chairman Wang Lixin, who
was previously general manager of China Minmetals Non-Ferrous.
Wang added that the parent's overseas base metal assets
included a green field copper mine in Peru.
In Australia, MMR is conducting a strategic review of its
closed Avebury nickel mine after it announced that it had
received expressions of interest from outside parties to operate
the mine in June.
That review included options to restart production or sell
the mine, Lamont said.
