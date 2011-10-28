HONG KONG Oct 28 Mining company Minmetals Resources Ltd (MMR) may consider buying the overseas assets of its Chinese parent, aiming to become one of the world's top mid-sized companies in the next 3-5 years, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

"To achieve this goal, we will continue to run what we have ... and obviously we need to acquire some assets," David Lamont told a news conference in Hong Kong, following the release of the company's July-September quarter earnings on Wednesday.

MMR operates assets in Australia and produces copper, zinc, lead and gold.

The company expects to complete the approximately C$1.3 billion acquisition of Anvil Mining Ltd on Nov. 24.

Anvil's Kinsevere mine in Congo is expected to produce 60,000 tonnes of copper cathode per year.

Trafigura Beheer BV , Anvil's largest shareholder, with an about 40 percent stake, received 100 percent of Kinsevere production for the life of the mine under a lockup contract, Lamont said.

He said MMR was focused on finding opportunities in the region around the African copper belt and would also seek buying opportunities in South America.

Acquisition opportunities may also come from its parent, China Minmetals Non-ferrous Metals Co Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned China Minmetals Corp , the country's top metals trader.

"The potential asset injection is a two-way process. The parent company will consider injecting assets into MMR, and at the same time MMR will review whether the assets are in line with our long-term strategy," said MMR Chairman Wang Lixin, who was previously general manager of China Minmetals Non-Ferrous.

Wang added that the parent's overseas base metal assets included a green field copper mine in Peru.

In Australia, MMR is conducting a strategic review of its closed Avebury nickel mine after it announced that it had received expressions of interest from outside parties to operate the mine in June.

That review included options to restart production or sell the mine, Lamont said. (Editing by Chris Lewis)