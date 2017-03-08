March 8 Minnesota residents will be able to
purchase alcohol on Sundays from liquor stores for the first
time in the state's history this summer after the governor
signed a bill to legalize the sales.
Governor Mark Dayton on Tuesday signed into law a bill
allowing for the sale of alcohol from stores on Sundays between
the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning on July 2. Minnesota's
ban on Sunday liquor store sales has stood since it gained
statehood in 1858, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
“This new law reflects the desires of most people in
Minnesota, who have made it clear to their legislators that they
want to have this additional option,” Dayton said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Cities in the state continue to have the authority to
enforce their own Sunday sales bans by drafting local
regulations.
A 2015 poll by Public Policy Polling, cited by Dayton in his
Tuesday statement, found that around two-thirds of state
residents supported ending the Sunday ban on alcohol sales.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)