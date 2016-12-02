Dec 2 Minnesota on Friday projected a $1.4
billion balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle, up
from an estimated $678 million when the current fiscal biennium
ends June 30.
The forecast, which was released to help state lawmakers
craft a fiscal 2018-2019 budget, projects revenue to increase by
6.9 percent to $45.3 billion and spending to rise 7.4 percent to
$44.58 billion compared to the revised forecast for the fiscal
2016-2017 budget.
State forecasters attributed the revenue growth mainly to
individual income taxes, while the main spending driver was
health and human services.
The state also anticipates its budget reserve account will
total $1.93 billion on June 30.
