Feb 28 Minnesota on Tuesday increased the
projected balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle
by $250 million to $1.65 billion, while warning that uncertainty
over U.S. economic policy poses "significant risk."
The state now expects the current fiscal biennium to end on
June 30 with a $743 million balance, $88 million higher than
previously forecasted. It also increased the
revenue estimate for the fiscal 2018-19 biennial budget by 0.7
percent to $45.66 billion, mainly due to stronger individual
income taxes.
"Considerable uncertainty remains about which proposed U.S.
economic policy changes will be enacted in the near term and
their impact on the economy," said the Minnesota Management and
Budget Department forecast, pointing to potential changes to
policies on trade, immigration, healthcare and business
investment.
Republican Speaker of the Minnesota House Kurt Daudt said
with the state budget structurally balanced, tax relief is "long
overdue."
"House Republicans will pass significant tax relief to put
money back in the pockets of families whose hard work has helped
generate the state's budget surplus," Daudt said in a statement.
But Melissa Hortman, leader of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor
Party in the Minnesota House, said her members want to use the
surplus to boost spending on education, job training, and
transportation.
