March 24 A small Minnesota town was being
evacuated on Thursday after a Canadian Pacific freight train
collided with a semi-truck hauling propane, officials said.
Two of the train's crew suffered minor injuries in the
derailment in Callaway, a town of nearly 300 people about 215
miles northwest of Minneapolis, the state's Department of Public
Safety said.
The crash resulted in a fire and the truck's propane
continues to be burnt off, the department said. Canadian Pacific
said seven empty cars and a locomotive derailed in the
crash around 12:25 p.m. local time, though none were on fire.
Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said it would fully
investigate the crash.
