Oct 21 Minnesota on Monday postponed a $767.5 million, three-part general obligation bond sale to Thursday from Tuesday, said John Pollard, legislative and communications director for the state's Management and Budget department.

The sale via competitive bidding is being delayed due to heavy bond issuance this week and release of September federal unemployment data on Tuesday, he said.

The 16-day partial U.S. government shutdown delayed the release of the jobs data, which is normally released on the first Friday of each month.

Issuance in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market is expected to top $9 billion this week with California scheduled to sell $2.2 billion of GO bonds on Tuesday.

The Minnesota sale consists of $373 million of state various purpose refunding bonds, with serial maturities from 2016 through 2026, according to the preliminary official statement.

The state will also sell $282.6 million of new state various purposes and $112 million of state highway trunk bonds. Both series have serial maturities of 2014 through 2033.

Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings with stable outlooks.