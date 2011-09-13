* Minnesota AG writes letter to counterparts
* Says mortgage deal should not waive other related claims
By Andrew Longstreth
Sept 13 Banks negotiating a settlement with
federal and state officials over foreclosure practices should
not be granted a broad release of liability for claims related
to their mortgage activities, said Minnesota's attorney
general.
Lori Swanson said in a Sept. 9 letter to her counterparts in
Iowa and New York and a Justice Department official that the banks
"should not be released from liability for conduct that has not
been investigated and is not appropriately remedied in any
settlement."
Swanson said, for example, that a settlement over mortgage
servicing standards "should not release the banks or their
officers from liability for securities claims or conduct
arising out of the securitization of mortgages or liability
arising out of the use of the Mortgage Electronic Registry
System."
MERS is an electronic lien registry created by the mortgage
banking industry designed to speed up the mortgage recording
and transfer process. It has been accused of sloppy
record-keeping and worse in its massive computer databases of
U.S. mortgages.
Federal and state AGs have been negotiating a settlement
with banks over mortgage servicing and foreclosure practices,
including "robosigning" and other shortcuts that banks took in
their haste to remove borrowers from their homes.
A key sticking point in settlement talks is the scope of a
release that would protect banks from lawsuits relating to
other aspects of their mortgage practices, like
securitization.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been vocal
in his concern that any deal over foreclosure practices not
impede his ability to bring other types of mortgage-related
claims.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who is leading the
settlement talks, has said any deal will not release the banks
from all civil liability. He also said that it won't release them
from any criminal liability.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth)