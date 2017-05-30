(Adds jury selection begins)
By Todd Melby
MINNEAPOLIS May 30 Jury selection began on
Tuesday in the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged with
fatally shooting a black motorist, an incident that sparked
outrage after the driver's girlfriend broadcast the aftermath
widely on social media.
Jeronimo Yanez is facing second-degree manslaughter charges
for the shooting death of Philando Castile, 32, who was killed
in July 2016 in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights during a
traffic stop.
On Tuesday, 50 prospective jurors received a questionnaire
to fill out and they will be questioned on Wednesday, court
officials said.
The shooting, along with that of a black man by police a day
earlier in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as other incidents,
fueled public debate in the United States over the use of
excessive force by law enforcement against minorities.
Yanez pleaded not guilty to the charges in February. His
legal team tried unsuccessfully to have the trial moved away
from the Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul, arguing Yanez
would be unable to obtain a fair trial due to media coverage.
Starting about 40 seconds after the shooting, Castile's
girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, streamed images of a bloody
Castile on Facebook Live from the vehicle's passenger seat. The
recording quickly went viral on social media.
Yanez said he had reason to pull over the car because
Castile looked like a suspect in the recent robbery of a
convenience store, court documents said. Castile's vehicle also
had a broken brake light.
After Castile was stopped, Yanez asked him to present his
driver's license and insurance permit. Castile provided Yanez
with his insurance permit and disclosed to the officer that he
was carrying a firearm.
Yanez told Castile not to reach for his gun and Castile said
he would not, before Yanez pulled his weapon and shot Castile
seven times, according to court documents.
The exchange took just over a minute. Castile's permit to
carry a gun was later found in his wallet.
Yanez told investigators he feared for his life and believed
Castile was reaching for his weapon, the complaint said.
Yanez was not justified in his use of deadly force because
Castile showed "absolutely no criminal intent," Ramsey County
Attorney John Choi said when he announced the charges against
the officer.
