July 30 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
revised the outlook on Minnesota's general obligation bonds to
stable from negative, affirming its Aa1 rating and citing strong
financial management.
The outlook revision, ahead of a sale on Aug. 6 of $265.2
million Various Purpose G.O. Bonds, Series 2013A; $200 million
State Trunk Highway G.O. Bonds, Series 2013B; and $5 million
Taxable G.O. Bonds, Series 2013C, reflects improved revenue
performance, increased budget reserves, and recurring budget
balancing solutions, Moody's said in a statement.
The Aa1 rating is affirmed on $5.7 billion of general
obligation debt, while the Minnesota School District Credit
Enhancement Program is affirmed at Aa2 on approximately $15
billion outstanding, on Minnesota City and County Credit
Enhancement Program (approximately $687 million outstanding and
on various appropriation credits (approximately $1.1 billion
outstanding).