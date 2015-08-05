Aug 5 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services raised its outlook on Minnesota's general obligation, appropriation-backed and moral obligation debt, to positive from stable, citing payment of liabilities and improved structural balance.

The rating agency said the state has made significant progress by eliminating its school aid deferrals in 2014 and rebuilding reserves. (bit.ly/1IMPUcY) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)