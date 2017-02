BANGKOK Aug 26 Thailand's Minor International Pcl :

* The company told the exchange it would tender for the shares it does not already own in food and bakery maker S&P Syndicate in an offer worth 5.06 billion baht ($168.8 million)

* It offers to buy at 70 baht per share.

* Minor has recently raised its stake in S&P to 26.28 percent from 24.62 percent after S&P launched a share buyback, which prompted Minor to buy the remaining shares in the company ($1 = 29.985 Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)