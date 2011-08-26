* Offers to buy S&P Syndicate stake for 70 baht/shr

* Investment would help Minor's F&B business expansion

* But major S&P shareholders won't sell in tender offer (Adds details, share price)

By Ploy Ten Kate

BANGKOK, Aug 26 Minor International Pcl , Thailand's biggest listed hotelier and fast food franchise company, said on Friday it would offer to buy the shares in S&P Syndicate it did not already own for 5.06 billion baht ($168.8 million).

Minor told the stock exchange it was making the offer for S&P Syndicate after it raised its stake in the food firm to 26.28 percent from 24.62 percent after S&P launched a share buyback.

That is to comply with Stock Exchange rules that require a company to launch a mandatory tender to buy the rest of another company's shares if its stake goes above 25 percent.

However, S&P Syndicate said in a statement to the bourse its major shareholders, the Sila-On and Raiva Groups, had no intention of selling their shares in the tender offer.

The offer price is 70 baht a share, which compares with the closing price of S&P Syndicate on Thursday of 80 baht. It was quoted on Friday at 81 baht.

Founded in 1973, S&P Syndicate operates restaurants and bakery shops and makes food products under the 'S&P' brand in Thailand. It also runs restaurants in cities overseas, including London, Singapore and Taipei.

Analysts have been bullish on Minor, which has been active on the acquisition front. Earlier this year, it completed the acquisition of Australia's Oaks Hotels & Resorts Ltd .

At the midsession break, shares in Minor, valued at $1.3 billion on the Thai bourse, were up 0.8 percent at 12.10 baht. The broad index was flat. ($1 = 29.985 Baht) (Editing by Alan Raybould)