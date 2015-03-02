UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, March 2 Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator Minor International PCL said on Monday it planned to spend at least 50 billion baht ($1.54 billion) over the next 5 years to expand food and hotel businesses and on acquisitions.
Minor, which runs Burger King, Diary Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia, planned to invest about 30-32 billion baht on expanding its existing business, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for strategic planning, told investors during a quarterly earnings presentation.
Another 20-22 billion baht would be set aside for acquisitions as the company planned to expand domestically as well as overseas, he said.
($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.