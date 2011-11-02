* Record highs in gold and silver driving investors
elsewhere
* Long-term investment used to avoid banking systems
By Simon Price
LONDON, Nov 1 Growing numbers of investors are
turning to the minor metals market as a safe haven for their
pension funds as gold and silver prices soar to record highs.
"We've always had a certain amount of interest from the rich
in the Anglo-American sector. About four years ago it started to
pick up within people with average wealth," said Gunther Maassen
of German trading firm Haines & Maassen.
This year, gold and silver prices have gone up by about 21
percent and 8 percent, respectively, as uncertainty over riskier
assets has grown amid the euro zone debt crisis. Investors are
moving their profits from gold and silver into minor metals in
order to diversify their portfolios.
Traders operating in this sector say the trend will continue
and grow as investors look for ways to keep their money safely
outside of the banking system and as high demand from China
makes metals an attractive prospect.
This trend appears to be having little effect so far on the
minor metals market, traders say.
Frankfurt-based metals trader Tradium has set a 50,000 euro
($68,380) minimum for private investors to buy physical metal.
Demand for investment has been so strong that it has set up
a subsidiary storage business named Metlock, which is located in
the Rhine-Main area.
But not all investors are choosing to store their product
with Tradium; a few are taking delivery of ingots to their own
homes and keeping their investment as close as possible.
"This is only 1 or 2 percent of the customers. Most choose
to keep it in our warehouse or in Metlock, our storage facility
for private investors. Many do choose to take maybe one ingot
home for their desk, so they can see some sign of their
investment," Matthias Rüth of Tradium said.
ALTERNATIVE PENSION FUNDS
The European debt crisis has led a large number of investors
to lose their faith in the banks and move their money into
metals, predominantly gold and silver.
This surge of interest has pushed prices of gold and silver
to record highs over the last few years, leading some investors
to diversify their portfolios further to the minor metals.
The metals being bought include indium, germanium, gallium
and hafnium.
Early investments tended to be for roughly three to five
years, traders said, but a number of buyers have said they plan
to invest indefinitely in order to use the purchases as their
pension funds.
At current prices, 50,000 euros worth of indium, for
example, would amount to over 100 kg of metal. IND-ING-LON
All of the metals being bought are used in electronics
production and are being used more and more in the blossoming
markets for smart phones and tablet computers.
"It's easy for investors to follow the applications of these
metals though the items they use on a day-to-day basis. They see
it as a good investment because they see everyone using these
products," trader Andrea Bach-Landmann of Tradium explained.
Investment in rare earths is also gaining popularity because
of their use in magnet production. Demand for magnets is strong
from automakers and companies in sustainable energy.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)