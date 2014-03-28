TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.35 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target

JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.35 trillion rupiah ($849.04 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 26.44 trillion rupiah, lower than the 35.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Feb. 28. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.32 for the bonds maturing in May 2022. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in per