TABLE-Indonesia sells 11.35 trln rupiah bonds at auction, below target
JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 11.35 trillion rupiah ($849.04 million) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 15 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 26.44 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 35.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on
Feb. 28.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.32 for the bonds
maturing in May 2022.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in per