HONG KONG Feb 23 China Minsheng Banking Corp has received approval from the country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at helping it boost its capital adequacy ratio.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave the green light to the mid-sized Chinese bank to issue the H-shares, the bank said in a statement posted via the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Minsheng's Hong Kong-listed shares ended 0.4 percent lower at HK$7.50 on Thursday, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 0.78 percent fall. The bank is also listed in Shanghai.

Assuming it opts to issue the maximum number of shares, it would raise up to HK$12.4 billion ($1.6 billion), according to a Reuters calculation based on Thursday's close.

The fundraising is necessary as Beijing has been trying to boost the safety of its banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.

It is now considering raising CAR to as high as 11.5 percent for systemically important financial institutions.

For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Holmes)