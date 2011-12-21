HONG KONG Dec 21 China Minsheng Banking Corp said on Wednesday that China's central bank had approved the issue of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) worth of special bonds, which will be used for loans to small firms.

To encourage Chinese lenders to lend more to small businesses, China's regulators have provided some incentives, including allowing banks to sell bonds that are labelled as special financial bonds for SME loans.

Minsheng had previously obtained approval from the country's bank regulator and it has now received the final green light from the People's Bank of China to issue the bonds. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)