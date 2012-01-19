BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Jan 19 China Minsheng Banking Corp expects 2011 net profit to rise by over 50 percent from the preceding year, helped by improving operational efficiency and steady asset quality, it said on Thursday.
The bank made a net profit of 17.58 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) in 2010, or 0.66 yuan per share, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
The results have not been audited, the bank added. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10