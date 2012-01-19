HONG KONG Jan 19 China Minsheng Banking Corp expects 2011 net profit to rise by over 50 percent from the preceding year, helped by improving operational efficiency and steady asset quality, it said on Thursday.

The bank made a net profit of 17.58 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) in 2010, or 0.66 yuan per share, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

The results have not been audited, the bank added. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)