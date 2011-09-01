* Regulators say ok for Shanghai CB issue, HK share issue

* Will raise 20 bln yuan in China, HK$10.8 bln in HK

* Beijing has been raising capital requirements for banks (Adds details)

HONG KONG, Sept 1 China Minsheng Banking Corp has received regulatory approval to issue up to $4.5 billion in convertible bonds in Shanghai and new shares in Hong Kong to boost its capital adequacy ratio, the lender said on Thursday.

The nod from the China Banking Regulatory Commission comes after shareholders approved in May this year the issue of up to 1.6 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares and up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) in A-share convertible bonds.

If China's seventh-largest lender chooses to issue the maximum number of shares, it would raise up to HK$10.8 billion ($1.4 billion) in Hong Kong, according to Reuters calculation based on its Thursday close of HK$6.55.

The fundraising is necessary as Beijing has been trying to boost the safety of its banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements. It is now considering raising CAR to as high as 11.5 percent for systemically important financial institutions.

China Minsheng had a CAR of 10.73 percent at the end of June, it said earlier this month.

Last year, China's biggest lenders such as Bank of China and China Construction Bank rushed to raise funds to strengthen their balance sheets after a lending binge in 2009.

This year, mid-sized banks such as China Merchants Bank and China Minsheng are getting into the game as well, with China Merchants saying in July it wants to raise up to 35 billion yuan in a Hong Kong and Shanghai rights issue.

Minsheng's shares rose 1.24 percent in Hong Kong trade on Thursday. This was higher than the 0.25 percent advance on the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)