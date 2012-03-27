HONG KONG, March 27 China Minsheng Banking Corp
said it is raising about HK$11.2 billion
($1.44 billion) by selling shares in Hong Kong to improve its
capital adequacy ratio.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday, the Chinese
bank confirmed a Reuters report of a day earlier that it planned
to sell up to 1.65 billion Hong Kong shares, representing 28.6
percent of its enlarged share capital, at HK$6.79 per share, or
a 5 percent discount to its previous close.
Trading in the Hong Kong shares, which was suspended on
Monday, will resume on Tuesday. For a statement click here
Mid-sized Minsheng's widely flagged capital-raising is a sign
of more such steps come as Chinese banks and insurers bolster
their balance sheets after years of rapid growth.
($1 = 7.7682 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)