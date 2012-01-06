SHANGHAI Jan 6 China Minsheng Banking Corp has received Hong Kong regulatory approval to set up a Hong Kong branch, the firm said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.

The firm's chairman Dong Wenbiao told the China Securities Journal that the setting up of a Hong Kong branch, the firm's first overseas, would mark a step in its international expansion.

Late in December, the bank said it had received China central bank approval to issue of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) worth of special bonds, which will be used for loans to small firms.

($1 = 6.3017 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)