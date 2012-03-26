SHANGHAI, March 26 China Minsheng Banking Corp said on Monday it will suspend trading of its shares for a day, as it conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong.

Last month, the bank said it had received approval from the country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at boosting its capital adequacy ratio.

The fundraising follows moves by Beijing to improve the safety of its banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.

Minsheng Bank shares will resume trade on Tuesday, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)