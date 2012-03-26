BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
SHANGHAI, March 26 China Minsheng Banking Corp said on Monday it will suspend trading of its shares for a day, as it conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong.
Last month, the bank said it had received approval from the country's securities regulator for an issue of up to 1.65 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, which is aimed at boosting its capital adequacy ratio.
The fundraising follows moves by Beijing to improve the safety of its banking system by raising capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.
Minsheng Bank shares will resume trade on Tuesday, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.